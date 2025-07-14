Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $275.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $404.00 target price (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.16.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.52. 1,839,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.49. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $332,922.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,196,573.30. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $299,603.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 136,824 shares in the company, valued at $35,895,776.40. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,284 shares of company stock worth $9,444,537. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $3,599,867,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $2,039,196,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Salesforce by 926.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,256,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,422,979,000 after buying an additional 3,841,521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 30,456.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,020,194,000 after buying an additional 3,789,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,604,770,000 after buying an additional 2,325,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

