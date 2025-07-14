Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.3% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $793.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $766.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.06. The firm has a market cap of $751.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

