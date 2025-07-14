LJI Wealth Management LLC Acquires 277 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 11,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 966.1% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 523,920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $274,403,000 after purchasing an additional 474,775 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,516 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.00.

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,390. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley bought 86,700 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 679,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. The trade was a 14.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $303.81 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $275.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

