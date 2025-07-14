Critical Review: Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) vs. Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) and Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroteq Energy has a beta of 216.11, suggesting that its share price is 21,511% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Epsilon Energy and Petroteq Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy 0 0 1 1 3.50 Petroteq Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Epsilon Energy presently has a consensus target price of $7.70, indicating a potential upside of 8.07%. Given Epsilon Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Epsilon Energy is more favorable than Petroteq Energy.

60.3% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Petroteq Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Petroteq Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Petroteq Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy 11.18% 5.97% 4.82% Petroteq Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Petroteq Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy $31.52 million 4.98 $1.93 million $0.21 33.93 Petroteq Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Epsilon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Petroteq Energy.

Summary

Epsilon Energy beats Petroteq Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases. The company also operates rights under five leases covering lands consisting of approximately 5,960 acres situated in Uintah, Wayne, and Garfield Counties, Utah. In addition, it is developing a blockchain-powered supply chain management platform for the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

