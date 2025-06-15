United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,716,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 77,674.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,138,000 after purchasing an additional 886,266 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,989,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in United Rentals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,564,722,000 after purchasing an additional 323,636 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in United Rentals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,624,000 after purchasing an additional 305,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $695.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $662.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $691.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cfra Research raised shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $485.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.64.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

