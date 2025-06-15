Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $92,000 Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $59.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.24. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $63.70.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

