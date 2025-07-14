Best Bank Stocks To Consider – July 14th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., SoFi Technologies, Huntington Bancshares, Bank of America, Mastercard, and Wells Fargo & Company are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded financial institutions—such as commercial banks, savings banks, and investment banks—that represent partial ownership in those companies. Investors in bank stocks gain exposure to the banking sector’s profitability (through interest income, fees, and trading revenues) and typically receive dividends, but they also bear risks tied to interest-rate fluctuations, loan defaults, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $555.57. 19,099,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,340,777. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $557.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $527.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $288.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,601,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,208,506. The firm has a market cap of $800.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $296.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.48.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

SOFI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 41,919,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,220,055. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

HBAN stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 41,763,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,083,096. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 14,191,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,209,641. The firm has a market cap of $352.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $555.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,444. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $568.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.84. Mastercard has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,534,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,184,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16.

