Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 158,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTS. Desjardins began coverage on Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortis from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Fortis stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.15 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.96.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

