Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Stock Performance
NYSE ABBV opened at $190.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.52. The company has a market cap of $336.80 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $218.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABBV
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.