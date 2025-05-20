Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $157.53 and last traded at $159.43. 1,559,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 9,452,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Westpark Capital began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $447.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,670.92. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,447 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

