ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Announces Earnings Results

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.60% and a negative net margin of 26.48%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of CNET traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

