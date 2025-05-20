Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.01 and last traded at C$6.00, with a volume of 36779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.97.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John David Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total transaction of C$59,593.00. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

