Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 41500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern The company also explores for lead and zinc.

