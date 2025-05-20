Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Posted by on May 20th, 2025

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSLGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.43 and last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 3600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

Tree Island Steel Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of C$64.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.82.

Tree Island Steel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio is -123.77%.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.