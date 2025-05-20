SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Insider Buys $65,950.00 in Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) insider David M. Orbach acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $65,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 193,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,092.08. This trade represents a 2.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SR Bancorp Trading Up 0.6%

SRBK traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.29. 62,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $13.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.79 million, a PE ratio of 221.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Get SR Bancorp alerts:

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter. SR Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.95%.

SR Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. SR Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SR Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,384,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SR Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SR Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SR Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SR Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SR Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SR Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.