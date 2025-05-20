ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $18.57. 4,077,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 6,178,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Clarkson Capital downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.05.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.56. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $3.17 dividend. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 68.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

