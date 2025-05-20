Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 8X8 (EGHT)

8X8 (NASDAQ: EGHT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/20/2025 – 8X8 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $2.70 price target on the stock.

5/14/2025 – 8X8 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.00.

5/12/2025 – 8X8 was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/10/2025 – 8X8 had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

4/24/2025 – 8X8 had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

4/24/2025 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $3.30 to $2.70. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2025 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $1.50. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.60 to $1.90. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2025 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $2.50 to $2.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – 8X8 had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

3/22/2025 – 8X8 had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

8X8 Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of EGHT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,733. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $231.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.80.

Get 8x8 Inc alerts:

Insider Transactions at 8X8

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,187,327 shares in the company, valued at $30,360,879.78. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,678 shares of company stock valued at $562,412. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $863,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 1,101.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 404,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,009,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 393,478 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 8x8 Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8x8 Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.