Industrial Stocks To Follow Now – May 20th

Tesla, Broadcom, First Solar, Micron Technology, GE Aerospace, Chevron, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies involved in the manufacturing and distribution of capital goods and industrial services—such as machinery, aerospace and defense equipment, and transportation infrastructure. Because they closely track infrastructure spending and overall economic activity, these cyclical stocks tend to rise during expansionary periods and fall during downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $8.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.79. 74,285,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,979,610. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.23 and its 200-day moving average is $331.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 172.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,821,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,088,052. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.05.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

FSLR traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.64. 3,117,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,149. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.64.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,222,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,442,690. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,827. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $236.02. The company has a market cap of $250.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.15.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,914,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,012,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.37 and its 200 day moving average is $151.71. Chevron has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $240.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.87. 957,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,908. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $390.50 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

