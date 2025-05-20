Gil Borok Sells 5,763 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Gil Borok sold 5,763 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.71, for a total transaction of C$1,006,846.81.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$47.85.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CIG shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.