Gil Borok Sells 5,763 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Gil Borok sold 5,763 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.71, for a total transaction of C$1,006,846.81.
Colliers International Group Price Performance
Colliers International Group Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$47.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CIG shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Colliers International Group
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Boeing Landed New Deals With China and the Saudis for More Upside
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Chart Points to Strong Bullish Continuation
Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.