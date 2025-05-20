ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. ASP Isotopes had a negative net margin of 807.39% and a negative return on equity of 123.83%.

ASP Isotopes Stock Down 6.9%

ASPI traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 9,645,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,914. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. ASP Isotopes has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43.

Insider Transactions at ASP Isotopes

In other ASP Isotopes news, COO Robert Ainscow sold 66,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $374,674.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,419,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,355.04. The trade was a 4.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Elliot Mann sold 316,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,820,835.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,948,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,705,525.25. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 766,667 shares of company stock worth $4,358,502 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ASP Isotopes

About ASP Isotopes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASP Isotopes stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. ( NASDAQ:ASPI Free Report ) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in ASP Isotopes were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

