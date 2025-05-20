ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. ASP Isotopes had a negative net margin of 807.39% and a negative return on equity of 123.83%.
ASP Isotopes Stock Down 6.9%
ASPI traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 9,645,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,914. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. ASP Isotopes has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43.
Insider Transactions at ASP Isotopes
In other ASP Isotopes news, COO Robert Ainscow sold 66,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $374,674.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,419,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,355.04. The trade was a 4.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Elliot Mann sold 316,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,820,835.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,948,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,705,525.25. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 766,667 shares of company stock worth $4,358,502 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About ASP Isotopes
ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.
