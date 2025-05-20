Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 125000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Vulcan Minerals Trading Down 11.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.37.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Saint John’s, Canada.

