Restaurant Stocks Worth Watching – May 20th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Alibaba Group, Booking, and Coca-Cola are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are flavorful, nutrient-rich liquids made by simmering animal bones, meat, fish or vegetables—often with aromatics like onions, carrots and celery—to form the foundational base for soups, sauces and stews in professional kitchens. In a financial context, “restaurant stocks” refers to shares of publicly traded companies in the foodservice industry, enabling investors to own a stake in fast-food, casual-dining and fine-dining chains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,380,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,345,008. The stock has a market cap of $194.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $94.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $3.72 on Tuesday, hitting $508.68. 1,663,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $401.58 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $520.13 and its 200 day moving average is $487.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $124.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,833,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,277,867. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $297.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average of $107.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded down $62.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5,315.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,585. The company has a market cap of $172.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,379.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4,754.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,885.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.59. 5,369,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,618,085. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Further Reading