EQT (NYSE:EQT) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.37 and last traded at $56.66, with a volume of 1974003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

EQT Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 14.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EQT by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

