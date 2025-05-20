Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $226.34 and last traded at $229.22. Approximately 2,881,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 31,081,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.48.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.05. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total transaction of $184,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Challenger Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

