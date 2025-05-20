NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow Sells 5,000 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$69,250.00.
NuVista Energy Stock Up 1.1%
TSE NVA traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$13.86. 584,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$10.34 and a one year high of C$14.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Desjardins upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cormark upgraded shares of NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.28.
About NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.
