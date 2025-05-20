Nancy Patricia Dorn Acquires 2,470 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) Senior Officer Nancy Patricia Dorn acquired 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$42.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,028.80.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 0.9%

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 137,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,513. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 52 week low of C$27.50 and a 52 week high of C$40.84. The company has a market cap of C$9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.93, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.64.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -219.54%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals approximately 21 gigawatts of installed capacity.

