Best Casino Stocks To Research – May 20th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Agilysys, Wynn Resorts, and MGM Resorts International are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own or operate casinos, gaming facilities, and related hospitality or entertainment services. Investing in these equities provides exposure to the gambling industry, where revenue is driven by factors like tourism trends, consumer discretionary spending, and regulatory changes. Well-known examples include operators such as MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, and Wynn Resorts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

NYSE:FLUT traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.70. The stock had a trading volume of 422,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.45. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $174.03 and a 52 week high of $299.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion and a PE ratio of 84.97.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DKNG traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.05. 2,831,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,874,968. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Agilysys (AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc. operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS traded up $16.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.61. 599,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.95. Agilysys has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.11. 360,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,214. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $107.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.68. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.06. 756,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,733,139. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

