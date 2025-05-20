Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Sets New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$11.42 and last traded at C$11.33, with a volume of 3640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.50.
Specifically, Director Jeffrey Hackman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,580.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$216.18 million, a PE ratio of -189.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.
