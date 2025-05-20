Promising Oil Stocks To Consider – May 20th

Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, and Procter & Gamble are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, production, refining or distribution of crude oil and petroleum products. Investors buy and sell these equity stakes to gain exposure to the oil and gas sector and to profit from changes in global energy demand and crude‐oil prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $105.49. 4,972,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,522,422. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.92 and a 200-day moving average of $110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,022.24. The company had a trading volume of 460,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,393. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $867.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $974.13. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $165.51. 2,439,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,221,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $156.58 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

