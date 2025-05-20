Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – May 20th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, CleanSpark, Riot Platforms, TeraWulf, Core Scientific, and Hut 8 are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose operations or balance sheets are closely connected to bitcoin. They include bitcoin miners, cryptocurrency exchanges, payment processors or firms holding significant bitcoin reserves. By buying these stocks, investors gain indirect exposure to bitcoin’s price movements through traditional equity markets rather than owning the cryptocurrency outright. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.91. 17,082,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,437,949. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. 14,355,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,848,816. MARA has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 6.82.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

NASDAQ CLSK traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,692,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,192,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 87.52 and a beta of 4.36.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. 8,777,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,200,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. Riot Platforms has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 4.74.

TeraWulf (WULF)

TeraWulf stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 18,294,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,800,536. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 3.00. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ:CORZ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. 5,487,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,157,507. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 6.66.

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

NASDAQ:HUT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.86. 3,558,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,691,774. Hut 8 has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

