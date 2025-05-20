David Allan Malinauskas Sells 250 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total transaction of C$29,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$71,226. This represents a 29.41% decrease in their position.

Shares of TIH stock traded down C$0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$116.59. 54,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$113.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$115.84. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$107.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$134.88. The company has a market cap of C$9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TIH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$134.00 to C$131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$133.50 to C$128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$138.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$129.63.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

