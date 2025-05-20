David Allan Malinauskas Sells 250 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total transaction of C$29,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$71,226. This represents a 29.41% decrease in their position.
Shares of TIH stock traded down C$0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$116.59. 54,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$113.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$115.84. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$107.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$134.88. The company has a market cap of C$9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
