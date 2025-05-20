NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $132.62 and last traded at $133.35. 56,977,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 293,411,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.84.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

