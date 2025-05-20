CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Shares Up 3.6% – What’s Next?

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.34. 23,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 36,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CEL-SCI in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

CEL-SCI Trading Down 16.3%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEL-SCI stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.26% of CEL-SCI worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

