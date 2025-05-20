CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP):

5/20/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

5/16/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

5/9/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $53.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $84.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2025 – CRISPR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CRSP traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $39.27. 1,814,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,153. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $423,054.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,673,353.80. This represents a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $50,819.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,516.46. The trade was a 12.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,381 shares of company stock worth $1,608,243 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,308,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 464,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,735,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,047.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

