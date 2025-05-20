Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Stock Price Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) were down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.79 and last traded at $23.86. Approximately 39,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 146,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Trading Down 2.8%

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $769.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46.

Get Okeanis Eco Tankers alerts:

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Okeanis Eco Tankers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 122,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 83,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 56.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 54,528 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 51,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.