Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.875% Notes Due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINI) Declares $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.875% Notes Due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.875% Notes Due 2029 Trading Down 0.4%
NASDAQ:TRINI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 27,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,330. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.875% Notes Due 2029 has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20.
