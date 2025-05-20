Honye Financial Services (LON:HOYE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Honye Financial Services (LON:HOYE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.80) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Honye Financial Services Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45. Honye Financial Services has a 52-week low of GBX 35 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 50 ($0.67). The company has a market cap of £11.10 million and a P/E ratio of -4,500.00.

Get Honye Financial Services alerts:

About Honye Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Honye Financial Services Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to seek acquisition opportunities in the financial services and fintech sectors, including asset management, online financing, payment facility, or robo-advisory businesses in Europe and Asia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camana Bay, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Honye Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honye Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.