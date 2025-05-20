Honye Financial Services (LON:HOYE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Honye Financial Services (LON:HOYE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.80) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Honye Financial Services Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45. Honye Financial Services has a 52-week low of GBX 35 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 50 ($0.67). The company has a market cap of £11.10 million and a P/E ratio of -4,500.00.
About Honye Financial Services
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Honye Financial Services
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Boeing Landed New Deals With China and the Saudis for More Upside
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Hims & Hers Stock Chart Points to Strong Bullish Continuation
Receive News & Ratings for Honye Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honye Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.