Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Should You Buy?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Up 1.5%
The company has a market capitalization of $848.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21 and a beta of -2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Falcon’s Beyond Global
Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.
