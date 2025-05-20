Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Should You Buy?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $848.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21 and a beta of -2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the first quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

