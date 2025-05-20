Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Trading Down 3% – What’s Next?

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $14.08. 8,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 191,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SION. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.90.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.17).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SION. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,258,000. TPG GP A LLC acquired a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $69,925,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sionna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,639,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,995,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $7,803,000.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

