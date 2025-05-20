MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Up 4.6% – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.19 and last traded at $59.69. Approximately 135,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 883,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.08.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 7.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.89.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.