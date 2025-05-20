BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Insider Eric S. Jacobsen Sells 31,350 Shares

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) insider Eric S. Jacobsen sold 31,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $690,327.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,679,024.06. This trade represents a 10.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BKV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKV traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.50. 63,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,698. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. BKV Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $26.78.

Get BKV alerts:

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $216.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BKV Corporation will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKV has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on BKV from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BKV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BKV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BKV

Institutional Trading of BKV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BKV during the 1st quarter worth about $1,605,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BKV by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BKV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BKV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,553,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BKV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,728,000.

BKV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.