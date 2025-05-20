Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 43,757 shares.The stock last traded at $67.80 and had previously closed at $67.84.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.70.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FQAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2,596.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.