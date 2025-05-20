Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG) Insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley Acquires 7,000 Shares

Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Free Report) insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.44 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$10,087.00 ($6,507.74).
Future Generation Global Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $586.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.64.
Future Generation Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Future Generation Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 11th. Future Generation Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.
Future Generation Global Company Profile
Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Antipodes Partners, Avenir Capital Pty Ltd, Cooper Investors Pty Limited, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited, Ellerston Capital Pty Limited, Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited, Insync Funds Management Pty Limited, IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., Magellan Asset Management Limited, Manikay Partners, Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited, Neuberger Berman Australia Pty Limited, Nikko Asset Management Australia Limited, Optimal Fund Management Pty Limited, Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd., Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd., and VGI Partners Pty Limited.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Future Generation Global
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Boeing Landed New Deals With China and the Saudis for More Upside
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Hims & Hers Stock Chart Points to Strong Bullish Continuation
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- CrowdStrike’s Rally Faces a Test—Here’s Why That’s Good
Receive News & Ratings for Future Generation Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Generation Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.