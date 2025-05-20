Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG) Insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley Acquires 7,000 Shares

Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Free Report) insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.44 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$10,087.00 ($6,507.74).

The company has a market cap of $586.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Future Generation Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 11th. Future Generation Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Antipodes Partners, Avenir Capital Pty Ltd, Cooper Investors Pty Limited, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited, Ellerston Capital Pty Limited, Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited, Insync Funds Management Pty Limited, IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., Magellan Asset Management Limited, Manikay Partners, Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited, Neuberger Berman Australia Pty Limited, Nikko Asset Management Australia Limited, Optimal Fund Management Pty Limited, Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd., Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd., and VGI Partners Pty Limited.

