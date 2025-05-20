Top Oil Stocks To Follow Now – May 17th

Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, Chevron, Procter & Gamble, NRG Energy, Caterpillar, and Motorola Solutions are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution, or marketing of crude oil and petroleum products. By purchasing oil stocks, investors gain exposure to the energy sector’s performance, which is driven by global oil prices, geopolitical events, and supply-and-demand dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,040,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,556,607. The stock has a market cap of $466.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.85. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,040.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,798. The stock has a market cap of $215.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $863.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $973.12. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,191,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $248.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.76. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.28. 7,100,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,226,242. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $156.58 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $382.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

NRG Energy (NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

NRG Energy stock traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.18. 6,988,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $159.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NRG

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

CAT stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,558,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,240. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $418.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $166.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

MSI stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $423.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,489. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $356.77 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $421.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Recommended Stories