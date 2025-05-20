QNB Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (OTCMKTS:QNBC)

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

QNBC remained flat at $35.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.49. QNB has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.58%.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

