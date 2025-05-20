Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Purchases 3,090 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,893,010,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,018,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171,849 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,367,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,897,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,236,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $230.63 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.05.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.48.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

