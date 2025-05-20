Top Toy Stocks To Consider – May 17th

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are a colloquial term for small, low‐priced equities that many traders treat more like playthings than serious investments. They tend to be thinly traded and highly volatile, offering the lure of outsized gains but carrying a correspondingly high risk of steep losses. Because their prices often swing on little more than rumor or hype, toy stocks are generally considered speculative rather than fundamentally driven. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.26. 33,699,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,891,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a 12-month low of $63.63 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.40.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $15.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,025.83. 2,026,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,332. The company has a market capitalization of $455.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $788.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $961.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $967.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,376,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.89 and a 200 day moving average of $198.36. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $240.78.

