Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.01, but opened at $7.25. Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 493,516 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Up 7.3%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 21,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $142,941.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 856,556 shares in the company, valued at $5,773,187.44. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Karlin sold 6,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $46,074.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 446,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,232.98. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,391 shares of company stock worth $204,835. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

