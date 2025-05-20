PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 209.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,663 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.8% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $130,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $1,645,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $131.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.19. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.87 and a 52 week high of $182.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.68%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

