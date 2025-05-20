Vista Investment Management Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $179.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

